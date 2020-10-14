Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | Kohli suggests DRS for wides and no-balls

Virat Kohli.  

Virat Kohli would like the Decision Review System (DRS) to cover wides and waist-high no-balls.

In an Instalive session with K.L. Rahul on Wednesday, the India skipper said: “As a captain, I would like to have that. It can be big in a high-profile tournament like the IPL, and T20 in general, because it is so fast-paced and you can miss things. If you lose by a run and you cannot review that wide [or no-ball], it could make a massive difference.”

Cover everything

Rahul concurred, saying that the two reviews allowed should cover everything and not just dismissals.

He pointed to the erroneous short-run call in KXIP’s game against DC which the former lost in a Super Over.

Kohli, in turn, referred to last season’s loss for RCB against MI, where the umpire missed a front-foot no-ball from Lasith Malinga, with RCB needing seven runs off the last ball.

