Indian Premier League 2020, KKRvs RCB | Knight Riders cave in meekly

Chasing a target of 195, the batsmen fail to get going

A.B. de Villiers’ blistering unbeaten 73 (33b, 5x4, 6x6) and a superb bowling performance powered RCB to an 82-run victory over KKR on Monday.

Chasing a target of 195, KKR would have appreciated a solid start from Shubman Gill and Tom Banton, who was making his IPL debut.

It didn’t prove a particularly memorable beginning for the highly rated 21-year-old who was bowled by a Navdeep Saini delivery clocked at 148.1kmph.

Nitish Rana was then beaten and castled in his attempt to slog-sweep the impressive Washington Sundar.

Watching all this from the other end was Gill (34, 25b, 3x4, 1x6). He was dropped on 31, but failed to capitalise on it; he was run out.

Only a series of mighty sixes from Andre Russell could have revived KKR’s hopes, but he only managed one before holing out to extra cover off Isuru Udana.

Scorecard:

ROYAL CHALLENGERS

Aaron Finch b Prasidh 47 (37b, 4x4,1x6), Devdutt Padikkal b Russell 32

(23b, 4x4,1x6), Virat Kohli (not out) 33 (28b,1x4), AB de Villiers

(not out) 73 (33b, 5x4, 6x6); Extras (lb-2, w-6, nb-1): 9; Total (for

two wkts. in 20 overs): 194.

FALL OF WICKETS

1-67 (Padikkal, 7.4 overs), 2-94 (Finch,12.2).

KNIGHT RIDERS BOWLING

Cummins 4-0-38-0, Prasidh 4-0-42-1, Russell 4-0-51-1, Varun 4-0-25-0,

Nagarkoti 4-0-36-0.

Toss: RCB.