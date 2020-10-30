Indian Premier League 2020 | Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bowl against Punjab

Abu Dhabi

30 October 2020 19:25 IST

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Friday.

RR made one change, replacing medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, while KXIP fielded an unchanged playing XI.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. PTI ATK APA APA 10301911