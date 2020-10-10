Indian Premier League 2020 | Kolkata wins toss, opts to bat

Abu Dhabi

10 October 2020 15:24 IST

Both KKR and KXIP made one change each from their previous matches’ playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

In KKR, Shivam Mavi made way for Prasidh Krishna while Chris Jordan replaced Sheldon Cottrell, who is injured, in the KXIP line-up.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain, wk), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (capaian), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.