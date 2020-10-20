Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | KXIP vs DC: Delhi opts to bat against Punjab, fit again Pant returns

Delhi Capitals players Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

Delhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel Sams.

KXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesham.

The Teams

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.

