Indian Premier League 2020 | Punjab wins toss, opts to bat against Chennai

Punjab made three changes to their playing XI while Chennai team remain unchanged.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab made three changes to their playing XI. They have left out Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham and James Neesham, replacing them with Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Chris Jordan respectively.

CSK are unchanged.

The Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt., wk), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Piyush Chawla.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (capt., wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami.