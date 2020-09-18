Indian Premier League 2020 — Kings XI Punjab team, schedule and statistics

Kings XI Punjab has won four matches out of seven but they have maintained dominance on home ground. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

18 September 2020 17:44 IST

Apart from the 2014 season when they topped the league table and finished runners-up, the team has made only one other playoff appearance in 12 seasons. The team is led by K. L. Rahul. Kings XI Punjab in IPL Champions - No Total matches - 176 Advertising Advertising Wins - 82 Losses - 94, NR 0 Coach - Anil Kumble Captain - K. L. Rahul The schedule September 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai September 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah October 01: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi October 04: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai October 08: Sun Risers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai October 10: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah October 18: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai October 20: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals 2020 - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai October 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Sun Risers Hyderabad - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah October 30: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi November 01: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - 3:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi

Click here for full schedule Team KL Rahul (Captain), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.