Indian Premier League 2020 | It’s Rajasthan Royals again and Dhoni gets upset with umpiring decision

Mahendra Singh Dhoni briefly seemed upset during Chennai Super Kings’ IPL match against Rajasthan Royals after one of the wrong decisions by the on-field umpire was rightfully changed after a referral to the third umpire.
It was in the 18th over of the Royals’ innings and Deepak Chahar bowling to Tom Curran got a caught behind decision from umpire C Shamshuddin. It was a horrible decision and Curran couldn’t refer after Rahul Tewatia wasted the only DRS.
However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin understanding his error in judgement referred it to TV umpire.
The replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball no did Dhoni catch it cleanly as it bounced before entering his gloves.
The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen giving Shamshuddin a piece of his mind as he went for a referral after giving a decision.
Incidentally, in Jaipur last year, Dhoni had lost his cool with domestic umpire Ulhas Gandhe for a waist-high full toss which wasn’t adjudged no ball.
In fact, Dhoni violated players’ code of conduct by entering the ground and angrily charging at the umpire.
While his anger was a lot toned down during this incident but whether domestic match referee VN Kutty takes a note of his conduct is there to be seen.
It could either be umpires’ report or match referee can himself take note if he deems necessary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath