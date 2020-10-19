Indian Premier League 2020 | It feels good but it’s just a number: Dhoni

Match No. 200 for the CSK skipper

Chennai Super Kings’ match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday marked the 200th appearance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the IPL but, as is his wont, the skipper said he was oblivious to it and played down the milestone.

“You spoke about it and that’s how I got to know,” CSK skipper Dhoni told presenter Danny Morrison at the toss.

“It feels good but at the same time it’s just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries.”

Captain since inception

Dhoni has been the captain of three-time champion side since the IPL’s inception in 2008. When the franchise was suspended for two years, the veteran represented Rising Pune Supergiant.

Earlier this month, he had overtaken Suresh Raina (194 games) to become the player with most appearances.