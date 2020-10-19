Indian Premier League 2020 | It feels good but it’s just a number: Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings’ match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday marked the 200th appearance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the IPL but, as is his wont, the skipper said he was oblivious to it and played down the milestone.
“You spoke about it and that’s how I got to know,” CSK skipper Dhoni told presenter Danny Morrison at the toss.
“It feels good but at the same time it’s just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries.”
Captain since inception
Dhoni has been the captain of three-time champion side since the IPL’s inception in 2008. When the franchise was suspended for two years, the veteran represented Rising Pune Supergiant.
Earlier this month, he had overtaken Suresh Raina (194 games) to become the player with most appearances.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath