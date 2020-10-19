Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | It feels good but it’s just a number: Dhoni

M.S. Dhoni.  

Chennai Super Kings’ match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday marked the 200th appearance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the IPL but, as is his wont, the skipper said he was oblivious to it and played down the milestone.

“You spoke about it and that’s how I got to know,” CSK skipper Dhoni told presenter Danny Morrison at the toss.

“It feels good but at the same time it’s just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries.”

Captain since inception

Dhoni has been the captain of three-time champion side since the IPL’s inception in 2008. When the franchise was suspended for two years, the veteran represented Rising Pune Supergiant.

Earlier this month, he had overtaken Suresh Raina (194 games) to become the player with most appearances.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles

Indian Premier League 2020 | Missed Bhuvi: Murali

Indian Premier League 2020: CSK vs RR | Rajasthan Royals restrict Chennai Super Kings to 125

IPL 2020 | Leg-spinner Pravin Dubey joins Delhi Capitals as Amit Mishra’s replacement

Indian Premier League 2020 | Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association ‘funds fraud’ case
Kings XI Punjab players celebrate a wicket during the IPL 2020 match against Kolkta Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020.

IPL 2020 | After two morale-boosting wins, KXIP to face Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 | Shami was very clear on bowling six yorkers in Super Over: Kings XI Punjab captain Rahul

Indian Premier League 2020 | AB greatest of all time: Katich

Indian Premier League | A move that proved costly

IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR | Getting Warner out in Super Over was special, says Lockie Ferguson

Indian Premier League 2020, MI vs KXIP | Kings rule after incredible finish

IPL 2020 | IPL panel clears Narine’s action

Indian Premier League 2020 | Struggling Chennai, Rajasthan eye win to keep play-off hopes alive

Kolkata Knight Riders' Lockie Ferguson celebrates with captain Eoin Morgan after taking a wicket during the IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2020.

Indian Premier League 2020: SRH vs KKR | Ferguson delivers for KKR in Super Over

Indian Premier League 2020 | Dwayne Bravo could be out for a couple of weeks

Morning Digest: Study finds that 76% of rural Indians cannot afford a nutritious diet, Trump appeals to GOP base as polls slide, and more

Of Steve Waugh & his depiction of the alluring appeal of cricket in India

Indian Premier League 2020 | Step up, Morgan tells his lads

Indian Premier League | Krunal — playing his role to perfection

IPL 2020: DC VS CSK | Dhawan-powered DC edges CSK

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 10:08:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-2020-it-feels-good-but-its-just-a-number-dhoni/article32895157.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY