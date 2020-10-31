Indian Premier League 2020 | Mumbai wins toss, opts to bowl against Delhi

Mumbai Indian made two changes to its side while Delhi Capitals made three.

Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the playoffs, made a couple of changes with Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jayant Yadav coming in place of Hardik Pandya and James Pattinson.

For the Capitals, leg spinner Praveen Dubey is making his debut while Prihvi Shaw, and Harshal Patel also make a comeback in the playing XI in place of Ajinkya Rahane and Tushar Deshpande.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.