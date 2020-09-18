Indian Premier League 2020 — Delhi Capitals team, schedule and statistics

DC captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates the dismissal of Ben Stokes in Vivo IPL Season 12. | Photo Credit: Rahul Gulati

The Delhi Capitals are the only current team to have never appeared in a final and qualified for the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in seven years.

The team is led by Shreyas Iyer. Delhi Capitals in IPL Champions - No Total matches - 177 Wins - 77 Losses - 98, NR 2 Coach - Ricky Ponting Captain - Shreyas Iyer The schedule September 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m. - Dubai September 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 p.m. - Dubai September 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi October 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 p.m. - Sharjah October 5: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m. - Dubai October 9: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 p.m. - Sharjah October 11: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi October 14: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 p.m. - Dubai October 17: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 p.m. - Sharjah October 20: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 p.m. - Dubai October 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi October 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 p.m. - Dubai October 31: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 3:30 p.m. - Dubai November 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi Click here for full schedule Team Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Avesh Khan, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.