Indian Premier League 2020 | Hyderabad opts to bat first against Chennai

Dubai

02 October 2020 19:26 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match, here on Friday.

CSK, coming into the match after a seven-day break, have made three changes to their playing XI. They have left out Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Josh Hazlewood, replacing them with Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is making a record 194th IPL appearance in today’s contest, surpassing his teammate Suresh Raina (193).

SRH are unchanged.

Dhoni surpasses Raina; becomes most capped player in IPL

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the most-capped player in the history of IPL with his 194 appearance in the popular tournament, surpassing Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina.

Dhoni, who has played every edition of the League since its inception, is into his 11th season with CSK, a side he has always captained apart from playing two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiants.

As Dhoni took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, it was his 164th game for CSK. He had played 30 games for RPS during the 2016 and 2017 editions.

Raina pulled out of the ongoing edition, citing personal reasons.

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances.

Dhoni, individually has played, nine finals, which includes the 2017 edition summit clash for Pune Supergiants against Mumbai Indians.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur.

Surisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed.