Indian Premier League 2020 | Bangalore opts to bat as Chennai finally drops Kedar Jadhav

Royal Challengers opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings, who finally dropped an out of form Kedar Jadhav from their playing XI in an IPL game on Saturday.
N Jagadeesan replaced Jadhav in the playing XI while Chris Morris got his first game for RCB in place of Moeen Ali. Gurkeerat Mann replaced Mohammed Siraj as the second change.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
