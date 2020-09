Indian Premier League 2020 — Chennai Super Kings team, schedule and statistics

After being banned in 2016 and 2017, Chennai Super Kings bounced back to win their third title in 2018. CSK have won titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

18 September 2020 15:24 IST

CSK will be missing the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

Three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, will be aiming for their fourth title. They will be missing the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajab Singh (both have withdrawn due to personal reasons). CSK bounced back to lift the title after banned for two years i.e. 2016 and 2017.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Champions - 2010, 2011, 2018

Total matches - 165

Wins - 100

Losses - 64 and NR 1

Coach - Stephen Fleming

Captain - Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The schedule

September 19 : Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

September 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

September 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 4: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 13: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 17: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

October 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

October 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Sharjah

October 25: Royal Challengres Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 3.30 p.m. - Dubai

October 29: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Dubai

November 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - 3.30 p.m. - Abu Dhabi

Team

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk and Captain), Ambati Rayudu, K.M. Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R. Sai Kishore