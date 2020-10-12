Indian Premier League 2020 | Bayliss calls for better plan execution

Sunrisers Hyderabad has to ensure it executes its plans better, says head coach Trevor Bayliss.

After the loss to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Bayliss said the team had batted well on a slow surface, but could have done with a few more runs.

“But credit to them (Royals). They bowled extremely well on that surface. It is all about adjusting to it,” he said. “Any loss is difficult, obviously we were in a good position for almost three-quarters of the match.”

However, there had been several positives, Bayliss said.

“We just got to concentrate on those positives and work on some of the negatives and make it better in the next game," Bayliss said.

Bayliss also had words of praise for T. Natarajan.