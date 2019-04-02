Indian Premier League 2019 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard

02 April 2019 19:38 IST

Shreyas Gopal got it right with a stunning series of wrong ’uns.

The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner came up with a dream spell that helped his team post its first win after three straight defeats. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, which lost by seven wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here, the nightmare continues. Virat Kohli’s men are the only ones without a win after four games.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to view the scorecard in your browser)

Promising start

Tuesday evening had begun promisingly enough for Kohli though, despite losing the toss, in what was the 100th match he was captaining in the IPL. He came out to open along with Parthiv Patel and the PowerPlay produced 48, already the best opening-wicket partnership for RCB this season.

