Indian Premier League 2017 schedule

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway in Hyderabad on April 5 between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's the full schedule of the 2017 edition.
Key:
SRH - Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB - Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI - Mumbai Indians, KKR - Kolkata Knight Riders, GL - Gujarat Lions, KXIP - Kings XI Punjab, DD - Delhi Daredevils, RPS - Rising Pune Supergiant
|Date
|Teams
|Time
|April 5
|SRH vs RCB (Hyderabad)
|8 p.m.
|April 6
|RPS VS Ml (Pune)
|8 p.m.
|April 7
|GL vs KKR (Rajkot)
|8 p.m.
|April 8
|KXIP vs RPS (Indore)
|4 p.m.
|
|RCB vs DD (Bengaluru)
|8 p.m.
|April 9
|SRH vs GL (Hyderabad)
|4 p.m.
|
|Ml VS KKR (Mumbai)
|8 p.m.
|April 10
|KXIP vs RCB (Indore)
|8 p.m.
|April 11
|RPS vs DD (Pune)
|8 p.m.
|April 12
|Ml VS SRH (Mumbai)
|8 p.m.
|April 13
|KKR vs KXIP (Kolkata)
|8 p.m.
|April 14
|RCB VS Ml (Bengaluru)
|4 p.m.
|
|GL vs RPS (Rajkot)
|8 p.m.
|April 15
|KKR vs SRH (Kolkata)
|4 p.m.
|
|DD vs KXIP (Delhi)
|8 p.m.
|April 16
|Ml vs GL (Mumbai)
|4 p.m.
|
|RCB vs RPS (Bengaluru)
|8 p.m.
|April 17
|DD vs KKR (Delhi)
|4 p.m.
|
|SRH vs KXIP (Hyderabad)
|8 p.m.
|April 18
|GL VS RCB (Rajkot)
|8 p.m.
|April 19
|SRH vs DD (Hyderabad)
|8 p.m.
|April 20
|KXIP vs Ml (Indore)
|8 p.m.
|April 21
|KKR vs GL (Kolkata)
|8 p.m.
|April 22
|RPS vs SRH (Pune)
|4 p.m.
|
|Ml VS DD (Mumbai)
|8 p.m.
|April 23
|GL vs KXIP (Rajkot)
|4 p.m.
|
|KKR vs RCB (Kolkata)
|8 p.m.
|April 24
|Ml VS RPS (Mumbai)
|8 p.m.
|April 25
|RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru)
|8 p.m.
|April 26
|RPS VS KKR (Pune)
|8 p.m.
|April 27
|RCB vs GL (Bengaluru)
|8 p.m.
|April 28
|KKR vs DD (Kolkata)
|4 p.m.
|
|KXIP vs SRH (Mohali)
|8 p.m.
|April 29
|RPS vs RCB (Pune)
|4 p.m.
|
|GL VS Ml (Rajkot)
|8 p.m.
|April 30
|KXIP vs DD (Mohali)
|4 p.m.
|
|SRH vs KKR (Hyderabad)
|8 p.m.
|May 1
|Ml VS RCB (Mumbai)
|4 p.m.
|
|RPS vs GL (Pune)
|8 p.m.
|May 2
|DD vs SRH (Delhi)
|8 p.m.
|May 3
|KKR vs RPS (Kolkata)
|8 p.m.
|May 4
|DD vs GL (Delhi)
|8 p.m.
|May 5
|RCB VS KXIP (Bengaluru)
|8 p.m.
|May 6
|SRH vs RPS (Hyderabad)
|4 p.m.
|
|DD vs Ml (Delhi)
|8 p.m.
|May 7
|RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru)
|4 p.m.
|
|KXIP vs GL (Mohali)
|8 p.m.
|May 8
|SRH VS Ml (Hyderabad)
|8 p.m.
|May 9
|KXIP vs KKR (Mohali)
|8 p.m.
|May 10
|GL vs DD (Kanpur)
|8 p.m.
|May 11
|Ml vs KXIP (Mumbai)
|8 p.m.
|May 12
|DD vs RPS (Delhi)
|8 p.m.
|May 13
|GL VS SRH (Kanpur)
|4 p.m.
|
|KKR vs Ml (Kolkata)
|8 p.m.
|May 14
|RPS vs KXIP (Pune)
|4 p.m.
|
|DD vs RCB (Delhi)
|8 p.m.
|May 16
|Qualifier l (Mumbai)
|8 p.m.
|May 17
|Eliminator (Bengaluru)
|8 p.m.
|May 19
|Qualifier lI (Bengaluru)
|8 p.m.
|May 21
|Final (Hyderabad)
|8 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor