Indian Premier League 2017 schedule

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway in Hyderabad on April 5 between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's the full schedule of the 2017 edition.

SRH - Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB - Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI - Mumbai Indians, KKR - Kolkata Knight Riders, GL - Gujarat Lions, KXIP - Kings XI Punjab, DD - Delhi Daredevils, RPS - Rising Pune Supergiant

 

Date Teams Time
April 5 SRH vs RCB (Hyderabad) 8 p.m.
April 6 RPS VS Ml (Pune) 8 p.m.
April 7 GL vs KKR (Rajkot) 8 p.m.
April 8 KXIP vs RPS (Indore) 4 p.m.
RCB vs DD (Bengaluru) 8 p.m.
April 9 SRH vs GL (Hyderabad) 4 p.m.
Ml VS KKR (Mumbai) 8 p.m.
April 10 KXIP vs RCB (Indore) 8 p.m.
April 11 RPS vs DD (Pune) 8 p.m.
April 12 Ml VS SRH (Mumbai) 8 p.m.
April 13 KKR vs KXIP (Kolkata) 8 p.m.
April 14 RCB VS Ml (Bengaluru) 4 p.m.
GL vs RPS (Rajkot) 8 p.m.
April 15 KKR vs SRH (Kolkata) 4 p.m.
DD vs KXIP (Delhi) 8 p.m.
April 16 Ml vs GL (Mumbai) 4 p.m.
RCB vs RPS (Bengaluru) 8 p.m.
April 17 DD vs KKR (Delhi) 4 p.m.
SRH vs KXIP (Hyderabad) 8 p.m.
April 18 GL VS RCB (Rajkot) 8 p.m.
April 19 SRH vs DD (Hyderabad) 8 p.m.
April 20 KXIP vs Ml (Indore) 8 p.m.
April 21 KKR vs GL (Kolkata) 8 p.m.
April 22 RPS vs SRH (Pune) 4 p.m.
Ml VS DD (Mumbai) 8 p.m.
April 23 GL vs KXIP (Rajkot) 4 p.m.
KKR vs RCB (Kolkata) 8 p.m.
April 24 Ml VS RPS (Mumbai) 8 p.m.
April 25 RCB vs SRH (Bengaluru) 8 p.m.
April 26 RPS VS KKR (Pune) 8 p.m.
April 27 RCB vs GL (Bengaluru) 8 p.m.
April 28 KKR vs DD (Kolkata) 4 p.m.
KXIP vs SRH (Mohali) 8 p.m.
April 29 RPS vs RCB (Pune) 4 p.m.
GL VS Ml (Rajkot) 8 p.m.
April 30 KXIP vs DD (Mohali) 4 p.m.
SRH vs KKR (Hyderabad) 8 p.m.
May 1 Ml VS RCB (Mumbai) 4 p.m.
RPS vs GL (Pune) 8 p.m.
May 2 DD vs SRH (Delhi) 8 p.m.
May 3 KKR vs RPS (Kolkata) 8 p.m.
May 4 DD vs GL (Delhi) 8 p.m.
May 5 RCB VS KXIP (Bengaluru) 8 p.m.
May 6 SRH vs RPS (Hyderabad) 4 p.m.
DD vs Ml (Delhi) 8 p.m.
May 7 RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru) 4 p.m.
KXIP vs GL (Mohali) 8 p.m.
May 8 SRH VS Ml (Hyderabad) 8 p.m.
May 9 KXIP vs KKR (Mohali) 8 p.m.
May 10 GL vs DD (Kanpur) 8 p.m.
May 11 Ml vs KXIP (Mumbai) 8 p.m.
May 12 DD vs RPS (Delhi) 8 p.m.
May 13 GL VS SRH (Kanpur) 4 p.m.
KKR vs Ml (Kolkata) 8 p.m.
May 14 RPS vs KXIP (Pune) 4 p.m.
DD vs RCB (Delhi) 8 p.m.
May 16 Qualifier l (Mumbai) 8 p.m.
May 17 Eliminator (Bengaluru) 8 p.m.
May 19 Qualifier lI (Bengaluru) 8 p.m.
May 21 Final (Hyderabad) 8 p.m.
 

