IPL-17 | LSG win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

April 23, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Chennai

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Rahul cited dew as the reason behind his call to chase against CSK.

The Chennai side made one change to their eleven, bringing in Daryll Mitchell for fellow Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, who has been out of form.

LSG made no changes to their eleven from the last match.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (wk/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.