Indian pacers played big role in winning Tests at home, show data

Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma have been instrumental in India’s emphatic wins in Tests matches at home over the last one month.
Not only are they among the world’s best fast-bowlers in the last three years, they have helped clinch a perfect win record so far for India in Tests at home in 2019.
Creme de la creme Between January 2017 and November 2019, most Indian pacers featured among the world’s elite. Only South African pacers had a better record.
In the above visualisation, it can be seen that Mohammed Shami had the best bowling average of 19, while South Africa's Duanne Olivier had the best strike rate of 30. Among Indians, Umesh Yadav had the best strike rate (42.5).
Spin wins, but...
Between 1933 and 2019 Indian quicks in Test matches at home have dismissed at least half of the opposition's batting line-up only on seven occasions, with the bulk of the wickets being picked by spinners.
But so far this year, Indian bowlers have picked-up 77 wickets at home with 40 of them being bagged by pacers.
Decisive contributors In the eight years when pacers picked at least 50% of the wickets, India has a perfect win record in only 2019 so far. In 1980, 1981 and 2006 India managed to win a third of its matches.
