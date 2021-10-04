Cricket

Indian match official exposed again as 3rd umpire Srinivasan fails to spot spike

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore reacts after wicket of Nicholas Pooran during match 48 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, October 3, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

The poor quality of Indian domestic umpires was exposed badly when unheralded TV official Krishnamachari Srinivasan failed to spot a clear spike on DRS after Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal sneaked a Ravi Bishnoi delivery to Punjab Kings captain K.L. Rahul behind the stumps in an IPL match here on October 3.

There were calls for his "sacking" from former cricketers, including Scot Styris and and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who termed the error "unforgivable". The incident happened in the eighth over when Padikkal went for a reverse sweep and was caught behind. The on-field umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan ruled not out and it was referred to the third umpire.

While the snicko showed a clear spike off the gloves, Srinivasan, who looked edgy and under-confident while taking mist decisions, to everyone's surprise ruled it not out as well.

Padikkal was batting on 35 and added five more runs to the total while Punjab lost by six runs.

An angry Rahul was seen talking to the umpire about how the spike was overlooked.

It could be said that Srinivasan's decision could have been instrumental in final context and it is there to be seen if he gets any other assignment.

"Terrible umpiring, mistakes like that is unforgivable with so much technology and help these days," Srikkanth tweeted.

"Sack the 3rd umpire immediately. What a joke," Styris said.

"How was that Not Out??,' wondered Aakash Chopra.


