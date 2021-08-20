Indian domestic season | Maximum of 20 players and 10 support staff in each squad: BCCI

The u-19 one-dayers will kick start the domestic season

Each squad can have a maximum of 20 players for the upcoming domestic season, the BCCI has informed its State units. The number of support staff has been capped at 10.

The Ranji Trophy, which wasn’t held last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the logistical obstacles in having an extended bio-bubble for 38 teams, will run from January 5 to March 20.

The senior men's programme will begin on October 27 with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy (National one-dayers) will be played from December 1 to 29 while the senior women will play their first tournament — National one-dayers — from October 20 to November 20.

For the Ranji, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophies, the 38 teams will be divided into six groups. There will be five Elite Groups with six teams each and one Plate group with eight teams.

The season starts with the women’s and men’s under-19 one-dayers (Vinoo Mankad) on September 20 and will be followed by the under-19 Challenger Trophy for women and men from October 25 and 26 respectively.

The under-25 one-dayers will be held from November 9 to December 10 while the C.K. Nayudu Trophy (also under-25 from previous year’s under-23) will begin on January 6.

At the under-25 level, there will be five Elite Groups of six teams each and one Plate group of seven.