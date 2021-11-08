Cricket

Indian cricket’s major achievements in Shastri-Kohli era

Captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

India have had more good days than bad with the Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli combination at the helm of affairs and,the cracking partnership of nearly seven years comes to an end.

PTI takes a look at their major achievements.

* Border Gavaskar Trophy win (2018-19): Under the duo’s guidance, India scripted history by becoming the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series in their own backyard.

* Second successive Test series triumph in Australia (2020-21): Though Kohli was not around for the full duration of the tour, Shastri and his stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane guided the team admirably in the absence of the regular skipper, as India defeated Australia to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second successive time.

* World Test Championship final (2021): India made it to the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship under the captaincy of Kohli and Shastri’s guidance. However, Virat Kohli & Co. lost the final by eight wickets as New Zealand were crowned champions.

* ODI World Cup semi-final (2019): India were the best team in the group stages of the 2019 ICC World Cup and had topped the points table. However, the Men in Blue faced a heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final to bow out of the tournament.

* With the duo of Kohli and Shastri calling the shots, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England earlier this year before the rubber was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

* Under Shastri’s watch, India won a T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia.

* Shastri also oversaw a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in 2017, the first time they achieved such a feat.

* India also inflicted a whitewash on West Indies in a Test series in the Caribbean for the first time.

* During their time, India formed a potent pace bowling unit that shone in all conditions and against the best in the world.

* 42 months at the top of Test ranking: Under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli, the Indian team became a force to reckon with in Test cricket, holding on to the number one ranking in the world for 42 months from 2016 to 2020.

The two first got together in 2014 for a Test match at Adelaide.

Dhoni led in the next two matches in Brisbane and Melbourne but after his sudden decision to retire from the traditional format, Kohli was made full-time captain of the Test team.

Shastri became the director of Indian cricket team in 2014 for a period of eight months from India’s tour of England till the 2015 World Cup.

Shastri was removed in 2016 but on July 13, 2017, he was appointed the head coach of the Indian team, reuniting with Kohli to forge a cracking partnership.


