Is orange the new blue?

Sitting in a popular watering hole in Jubilee Hills on an overcast Sunday, I’m just about to sip my drink and catch the cricket match unfolding on the huge screen when I hear a furious debate raging at the table next to me. And no, the discussion among the teenagers isn’t about whether Kedar Jadhav is bowling or not, not even about the field placement, but rather the colour of the jerseys of our men in blue, errrrr, orange.

Belonging to the generation when white meant test cricket and blue signified one day international, I find it amusing to see hashtags of #BleedOrange or #OrangeIsTheNewBlue take over social media.

But not everyone is amused.

Die-hard cricket fan, 46-year-old investment banker, Sridhar Rao, finds it odd that the national team couldn’t pick a better colour palette. ‘After watching countless matches and cheering for our men in blue, I find it ridiculous that the shift to orange has been made arbitrarily. Cricket is all about the experience and this unseemly change does not help matters,” he opines.

One of the many memes shared about the jersey

Point out that the Indian players are wearing an orange-blue jersey to distinguish themselves from hosts England, who wear a lighter version of blue because ICC has suggested that if there is a clash in the colour of the jerseys, the away team will have to wear alternate colours, he dismisses it with a wave of his hand. He questions, “Is this is the best our National team can come up with?”

As social media decodes the hidden meaning in the choice of the colour (saffron) and memes are spouting by the dozens, not everyone is unhappy with the new jerseys. Among the youngsters at the brewery, 18-year-old engineering graduate, Sai Kishore ‘digs’ the new jerseys and calls them ‘cool’. His friend, Abhishek Nori adds, “I quite like the colour of the jersey as I think it signifies the passion our young team has to win and is a tribute to their high energy levels. At the end of the day, it’s just a jersey.”

With social media split right down to the middle with people either loving or hating it — and memes circulated comparing the hapless cricketers to even Bournvita cans and Indian Oil uniforms — the jerseys have also given rise to a flurry of videos of orange uniforms of the women’s football teams in the Netherlands being mistaken for those of the Indian cricket team. It’s a reminder to fans to not mindlessly retweet what’s floating around online.

There was a considerable number of extreme reactions, one of which had the jerseys labelled bad luck. Needless to say, one can be certain that this is a storm that isn’t going to die down soon.