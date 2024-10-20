IND vs NZ first Test: Those three hours are not going to dictate what this team is, says Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday (October 20, 2024) asserted that "those three hours" when they collapsed to an unimaginable 46 runs in the first Test against New Zealand, won't define what this Indian team is and any judgement of his players based on that performance will be unfair.

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the opening Test of the three-match series despite a valiant fight by the hosts in the second innings in which they scored 462 runs. Rohit said one bad show won't decide his outfit's ability to play quality cricket and mount a comeback from difficult situation.

"I am not going to look too much into this Test match honestly because those three hours are not going to dictate what this team is. You know, because it will be unfair to think about those three hours and start judging players and talk slightly differently," said Rohit in the post-match press meet.

"It's important to keep a consistent message in the group. We really found a way to come back into this game with the bat in the second innings. Of course, we lost a Test match. But I feel a lot of good things have happened in this game." The captain conceded that India committed some 'small mistakes' but underlined the importance of not "panicking" ahead of the next match.

"We have made small mistakes in this game and we are suffering the consequences. But that doesn't mean that everything is over," "We have lost such matches before and we have made a comeback after that. So, we will try not to think too much about this Test." Rohit said the focus will be on staying strong as a unit ahead of the second Test, starting in Pune from October 24.

"Now, it's just about keeping a very calm atmosphere, and not to send panic messages. It's important that we stay strong and try and see how we can nail that second game." Rohit was delighted to see Sarfaraz Khan stepping up after getting drafted in as a replacement for Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test due to a stiff neck.

"It felt like we were ahead in the game at one stage. We didn't feel like we were 350 behind and that is something that I am really proud of. It's always nice to have these kind of players waiting to play the game.

"It was unfortunate that Shubman missed this game. Sarfaraz took that opportunity, and got a big 100. It's a good sign for the team,” he added.

The Mumbaikar said Gill is feeling fine at the moment, indicating that a call on his availability for the second Test will be taken at a later stage.

Rohit said Rishabh Pant, who made a rollicking 99 in the second innings, will have to be treated carefully as the wicketkeeper batter is still charting his way to the top of his game.

Pant had copped a blow on his operated knee and did not keep on the entire third day.

"He had a massive operation on his leg. It's just to be a little careful about where he is at and what he is to us. Even when he was batting, he was not comfortably running. He was trying to only put the ball in the stands.

"So, we just need to be extra careful because he has had a lot of minor surgeries, and one big surgery on his knee. He also went through trauma in the last one and a half years.

"So, when you are keeping, you have to bend your knee. The wicket being what it was, we thought it is the right thing to do for him to stay inside and then get 100% ready for the next one," he explained.

Jasprit Bumrah had a fine Test match, taking three wickets and not leaking too many runs. But his pace colleague Mohammed Siraj was a bit of disappointment.

Siraj took two wickets in the first innings but he failed to make the desired impact as the second pacer.

Rohit refused to single out any bowler for being underwhelming.

"Bumrah got a couple of wickets so I want him to bowl an extended spell (in the second innings). We tried really hard with the new ball, Siraj bowled a brilliant spell as well, but didn't get the result.