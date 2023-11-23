Disheartened India couldn’t win the World Cup: Kapil Dev

November 23, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Chennai

World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev said here on Wednesday he is “disappointed and disheartened” that India “played so well” and yet “couldn’t win the (World Cup) trophy.”

When Kapil spoke at a book launch event, he was asked if he remembers the only match in which he hasn’t bowled in his ODI career.

He quipped: “If I could remember, if I had such a great memory, I wouldn’t have played cricket. Since I was a bad (weak) student, I started playing.”

When he was reminded of that match, he said: “Remember that you have to move on in life. And another thing I’ve learnt over a period of time, never talk about your time. We have moved on.

“We are not good enough. The young people are much better than us. The only thing we have — we have experience to guide them in the right direction. They are far better, but we can guide them better, that’s all.

“Today’s cricketers, sorry they couldn’t win the World Cup, but they played well. I know in our mind winning is everything.

“But the way of play is more important. Others had also come here to play. Others played better (on the) last day. We should respect that.

“I’m disappointed and disheartened that they played so well and yet they couldn’t win the trophy. But (it) doesn’t matter. Let’s hope what we didn’t understand this time, we’ll learn and do it better. That’s the way we are,” Kapil added.

Favourite venue

He said Chennai is his favourite cricket venue since he has memories of performing well whenever he’s played here since his school days.

