India women’s squads for England tour announced

Harmanpreet.

Mumbai

15 May 2021 03:33 IST

Mithali retained captain of the Test and ODI sides

Mithali Raj has been retained captain of the Test and ODI squads while Shikha Pandey and Taniya Bhatia have been recalled for India women’s tour to England. The team is set to play a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is from June 16 to July 15.

The squads:

Test & ODIs: Mithali Raj (Capt.), Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice-capt.), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (w.k.), Indrani Roy (w.k.), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Radha Yadav.

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt.) Smriti Mandhana (Vice-capt.), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (w.k.), Indrani Roy (w.k.), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav and Simaran Dil Bahadur.