IND-W vs NZ-W second ODI: Captain Sophie Devine takes New Zealand to competitive total; India needs 260

Published - October 27, 2024 05:42 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Radha Yadav was India’s most successful bowler (four for 69) but it was her brilliant fielding that caught the eye

P.K. Ajith Kumar

New Zealand women captain Sophie Devine in action during the second ODI against Indian women in Ahmedabad on October 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

After the disappointment of the first ODI, the New Zealand women should be reasonably happy with their effort with the bat in the second. Their score of 259 for nine may not be easy to chase down for India.

Skipper Sophie Devine led from the front. She more than made up for her bizarre run-out in the first game by playing a superb knock (79, 86b). She took over from the other all-time great Suzie Bates, who hit 58 off 70 balls and added 87 for the first wicket with Georgia Plimmer (41, 50b).

Radha Yadav celebrates with her teammates after taking a wicket during the second ODI against New Zealand women in Ahmedabad on October 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

There was a fine knock by Maddy Green (42, 41b) after coming in at 139 for four. Radha Yadav was India’s most successful bowler (four for 69) but it was her brilliant fielding that caught the eye. Deepti Sharma bowled rather tidily though, taking two for 30 from 10 overs, while everyone else cost around or more than five-an-over.

India needs some of its experienced batters to play well and long.

