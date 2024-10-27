GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IND-W vs NZ-W second ODI: Captain Sophie Devine takes New Zealand to competitive total; India needs 260

Radha Yadav was India’s most successful bowler (four for 69) but it was her brilliant fielding that caught the eye

Published - October 27, 2024 05:42 pm IST - Ahmedabad

P.K. Ajith Kumar
New Zealand women captain Sophie Devine in action during the second ODI against Indian women in Ahmedabad on October 27, 2024.

New Zealand women captain Sophie Devine in action during the second ODI against Indian women in Ahmedabad on October 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

After the disappointment of the first ODI, the New Zealand women should be reasonably happy with their effort with the bat in the second. Their score of 259 for nine may not be easy to chase down for India.

IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI LIVE

Skipper Sophie Devine led from the front. She more than made up for her bizarre run-out in the first game by playing a superb knock (79, 86b). She took over from the other all-time great Suzie Bates, who hit 58 off 70 balls and added 87 for the first wicket with Georgia Plimmer (41, 50b).

Radha Yadav celebrates with her teammates after taking a wicket during the second ODI against New Zealand women in Ahmedabad on October 27, 2024.

Radha Yadav celebrates with her teammates after taking a wicket during the second ODI against New Zealand women in Ahmedabad on October 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

There was a fine knock by Maddy Green (42, 41b) after coming in at 139 for four. Radha Yadav was India’s most successful bowler (four for 69) but it was her brilliant fielding that caught the eye. Deepti Sharma bowled rather tidily though, taking two for 30 from 10 overs, while everyone else cost around or more than five-an-over.

India needs some of its experienced batters to play well and long.

Published - October 27, 2024 05:42 pm IST

Related Topics

One-day cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.