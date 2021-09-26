IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI | Australia recover to post 264/9 against India

After a series of dropped catches in the field, it is captain Mithali, who restores the order as she takes a sharp catch at backward square. Ashleigh Gardner is Out for 67 and Pooja gets her second wicket. Photo: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Struggling at 87 for four in the 25th over, the hosts recovered through a 98-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (67) and last-match centurion Beth Mooney (52)

Indian bowlers again let Australia off the hook as the home team recovered from a wobble to post a competitive 264 for nine in the third women’s ODI in Mackay on September 26.

Struggling at 87 for four in the 25th over, the hosts recovered through a 98-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (67) and last-match centurion Beth Mooney (52).

Tahlia McGrath chipped in with a brisk 47 off 32 balls.

For India, medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 3/46, while seasoned seamer Jhulan Goswami picked up 3 wickets giving away 37 runs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss at the Harrup Park, Australia were off to a sedate start with the returning Rachael Haynes (13) and Alyssa Healy (35) putting on 41 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs.

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the second ODI, Goswami provided the opening breakthrough when she had Haynes caught at mid-off while the batter tried to play one over the top.

India rejoiced again four balls later as a beautiful Goswami delivery lured skipper Meg Lanning to go for a drive only to nick it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

Australia lost two more wickets before the recovery began.

Australia lead the three-match series 2-0.

Scoreboard:

Australia: Rachael Haynes c Shafali Verma b Goswami 13 Alyssa Healy run out 35 Meg Lanning c Richa Ghosh b Goswami 0 Ellyse Perry c Deepti Sharma b Pooja Vastrakar 26 Beth Mooney b Sneh Rana 52 Ashleigh Gardner c Mithali b Pooja Vastrakar 67 Tahlia McGrathc Richa Ghosh b Pooja Vastrakar 47 Nicola Carey not out 12 Annabel Sutherland c Deepti Sharma b Goswami 0 Sophie Molineux run out 1 Stella Campbell not out 0

Extras: (b-1, lb-3, w-6, nb-1) 11

Total: 264/9 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 41-1, 41-2, 62-3, 87-4, 185-5, 224-6, 260-7, 261-8, 263-9

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-2-37-3, Meghna Singh 6-0-37-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 9-1-38-0, Sneh Rana 9-1-56-1, Deepti Sharma 7-0-46-0, Pooja Vastrakar 9-1-463-0.