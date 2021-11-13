India women meet Australia in CWG 2022 opener

BIRMINGHAM

13 November 2021 05:14 IST

India will face Australia in the opening match when women's cricket makes its debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 29 while the final will be played on August 7, the event organisers announced on Friday. India will take on Pakistan on July 31.

Women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games with the T20 format. The last time cricket was played in the multi-sporting showpiece was in the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

