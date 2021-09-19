India women lose warm-up game to Australia

Pooja’s knock went in vain.

BRISBANE

19 September 2021 00:17 IST

India lost the match by 36 runs in the first warm-up match ahead of the first ODI to be played on September 21

The Indian women’s team made a disappointing start to its tour of Australia, suffering a 36-run loss in a 50-over warm-up match here on Saturday.

Opener Rachael Haynes (65), Meg Lanning (59) and Beth Mooney (59) came good as Australia posted a challenging 278 for nine after batting first at the Ian Healy Oval. Poonam Yadav was the most successful Indian bowler with three for 28 in six overs.

In reply, India could only manage 242 for seven in its 50 overs with Pooja Vastrakar (57) emerging as the top-scorer.

The 21-year-old India rookie Yastika Bhatia (41) displayed her resilience, negotiating a barrage of short balls from the 18-year-old Darcie Brown before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux. Yastika’s 42-ball innings contained seven boundaries.

With India slipping to 106 for five, Pooja and Deepti Sharma (49 not out) tried to stage a recovery but couldn't take the team home.

The two teams meet in the ODI series opener on Tuesday (Sept. 21).

The scores:

Australia Women 278/9 in 50 overs (Rachel Haynes 65, Meg Lanning 59, Beth Mooney 59, Poonam Yadav 3/28) beat India Women 242/7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 57, Deepti Sharma 49 n.o., Yastika Bhatia 41, Stella Campbell 3/38).