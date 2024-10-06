GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India wins toss, elect to bowl in first T20I vs Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav leads India, Najmul Hossain Shanto captains Bangladesh in series opener

Published - October 06, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Gwalior

PTI
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the toss before the first T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, in Gwalior, Sunday, October 6, 2024.

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the toss before the first T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, in Gwalior, Sunday, October 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening T20I against Bangladesh here on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

Tilak Verma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh Sharma fail to find a place in the playing XI with Suryakumar going for the likes of pace bowler Mayank Yadav, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, hard-hitter Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar among others.

India vs Bangaldesh T20 series: Mayank faces fitness and form test, chance for fringe players to shine

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he is looking forward to some good performances from his new-look side in the opening T20I game after the visitors lost the two-Test series 0-2.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Published - October 06, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport / Twenty20 World Cup / Twenty20

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.