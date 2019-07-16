‘India was unlucky with injuries, lost key players’

Celebrated coach Dav Whatmore was here on Tuesday to promote Sports Exotica’s Luxury Sports vacation and the launch of its Cricket Leisure League, but predictably ended up answering a barrage of questions on India and the recent ICC ODI World Cup.

Whatmore said, “India had a good tournament. It topped the group after nine matches, made runs, had a very good bowling attack, both pace and spin.”

He added, “But India ran into New Zealand in the semifinal, and the Kiwis made full use of helpful conditions.”

Whatmore said, “The team-management made decisions which were in the best interests of the team. India was unlucky with injuries, lost some key players.”

Gill for No. 4

He observed, “But the No. 4 issue kept raising its head. India should look at the future. Shubman Gill is a fantastic young batsman and he could well fill that slot. He’s got the technique.”

Whatmore added, “Then you have Vijay Shankar who is a fine batsman and a useful medium-pacer. Unfortunately, he got injured during the World Cup. As a coach I am always worried about cricketers picking up injuries during net sessions.”

He saw a bright future for Virat Kohli as captain.

‘Just one defeat’

“It’s just one defeat in a World Cup semifinal that can happen to any team. New Zealand did too much damage in the first 10 overs. India has got some powerful strokemakers and a potent attack. It should do very well in the coming days.”

Turning his attention to M.S. Dhoni, Whatmore said, “You need to look at the influence he has on the team and the youngsters as a senior player, on the field, dressing room, team meetings, in the bus.

“ Dhoni’s contribution has been enormous. He alone should decide when he leaves the international stage.”

Whatmore’s message was clear — Give Dhoni the respect he deserved.