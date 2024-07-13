Zimbabwe post 152/7 against India in 4th T20I

Indian bowlers led by Khaleel Ahmed (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi produced a fine effort but Zimbabwe posted a handy 152/7 in the fourth T20I here on Saturday.

Zimbabwe made a strong start with openers Wessly Madhevere (25) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32) putting on a sturdy 63-run stand at the Harare Sports Club, post which Indian spinners brought their side back into the game.

Bishnoi bowled a tight spell of 0/22 while Washington Sundar (1/32) and Abhishek Sharma (1/20) too chipped in with useful contributions.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza (46 off 28 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s) looked set for a fifty but India debutant Tushar Deshpande got his wicket.

Brief score: Zimbabwe 152/7 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 25, Tadiwanashe Marumani 32, Sikandar Raza 46; Khaled Ahmed 2/32) vs India.

