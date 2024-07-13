GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zimbabwe post 152/7 against India in 4th T20I

Bishnoi bowled a tight spell of 0/22 while Washington Sundar (1/32) and Abhishek Sharma (1/20) too chipped in with useful contributions

Published - July 13, 2024 06:36 pm IST - Harare

PTI
Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, left, looks at Zimbabwean batsman Wesley Madhevere during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports club, in Harare, Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, left, looks at Zimbabwean batsman Wesley Madhevere during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports club, in Harare, Saturday, July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian bowlers led by Khaleel Ahmed (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi produced a fine effort but Zimbabwe posted a handy 152/7 in the fourth T20I here on Saturday.

Zimbabwe made a strong start with openers Wessly Madhevere (25) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32) putting on a sturdy 63-run stand at the Harare Sports Club, post which Indian spinners brought their side back into the game.

Bishnoi bowled a tight spell of 0/22 while Washington Sundar (1/32) and Abhishek Sharma (1/20) too chipped in with useful contributions.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza (46 off 28 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s) looked set for a fifty but India debutant Tushar Deshpande got his wicket.

Brief score: Zimbabwe 152/7 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 25, Tadiwanashe Marumani 32, Sikandar Raza 46; Khaled Ahmed 2/32) vs India.

