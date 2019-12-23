All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who kept his nerve in a thrilling chase, said he wanted to be there till the end.

“It was a good wicket to bat on and we needed to play according to the merit of the ball.

“The last 10 overs were very tough for the bowlers because of the dew. And the outfield was fast.

“Virat told me to keep playing normal cricketing shots and not do anything silly,” said Jadeja. “After he got out, I knew I needed to play till the end.”

Jadeja felt that the 316-run target was not a big one. “It was not a big target to chase on this pitch as the dew factor played a big role. Maybe 340 would have been a stiffer one.”

West Indies’ top-scorer Nicholas Pooran said he enjoyed his century partnership with captain and mentor Kieron Pollard. “Polly is like a big brother and he gave me the opportunity. We complement each other while batting.”

Pooran said the West Indies will take home some positives despite losing the T20I and ODI series by identical margins (2-1). “We showed that we are fighters and there are better things to come,” he said.