CricketMUMBAI 04 February 2022 03:27 IST
Comments
India vs West Indies | Hosts begin training in Ahmedabad for ODI series
Updated: 04 February 2022 02:39 IST
Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been tested positive for COVID-19
India’s squad, barring the trio that has been diagnosed with COVID-19, began its preparation for the three-ODI series versus West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
With Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad having been sidelined along with back-up bowler Navdeep Saini and three support staff members for the first two ODIs, all the other members underwent an additional RT-PCR test ahead of the first scheduled practice session ahead of Sunday’s series-opener.
While the squad led by Rohit Sharma trained at the Narendra Modi Stadium, opener Mayank Agarwal began his mandatory three-day quarantine after joining the squad on Thursday.
More In Cricket
Read more...