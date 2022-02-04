India vs West Indies | Hosts begin training in Ahmedabad for ODI series

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been tested positive for COVID-19

India’s squad, barring the trio that has been diagnosed with COVID-19, began its preparation for the three-ODI series versus West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

With Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad having been sidelined along with back-up bowler Navdeep Saini and three support staff members for the first two ODIs, all the other members underwent an additional RT-PCR test ahead of the first scheduled practice session ahead of Sunday’s series-opener.

While the squad led by Rohit Sharma trained at the Narendra Modi Stadium, opener Mayank Agarwal began his mandatory three-day quarantine after joining the squad on Thursday.