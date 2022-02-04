Cricket

India vs West Indies | Hosts begin training in Ahmedabad for ODI series

Indian white ball captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s squad, barring the trio that has been diagnosed with COVID-19, began its preparation for the three-ODI series versus West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

With Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad having been sidelined along with back-up bowler Navdeep Saini and three support staff members for the first two ODIs, all the other members underwent an additional RT-PCR test ahead of the first scheduled practice session ahead of Sunday’s series-opener.

While the squad led by Rohit Sharma trained at the Narendra Modi Stadium, opener Mayank Agarwal began his mandatory three-day quarantine after joining the squad on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 3:48:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-west-indies-hosts-begin-training-in-ahmedabad-for-odi-series/article38373487.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY