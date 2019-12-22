India vs West Indies 3rd ODI scorecard | India win toss, opts to bowl

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in their series-deciding third and final one-dayer against West Indies here on Sunday.

India made one change from the eleven that took the field in the second ODI with Navdeep Saini coming in for injured Deepak Chahar. The 27-year-old Saini is making his ODI debut.

West Indies have fielded an unchanged team.

India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shradul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

Preview

India’s resilience, evident from its confident fightbacks in the T20I series against Bangladesh and the West Indies, will hold it in good stead in the third and final One-Day International against the Caribbeans at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday.

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the decider may turn Barabati into a pressure cooker.

