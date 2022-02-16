India vs WI 1st T20 | Suryakumar and debutant Bishnoi secure six-wicket win for India

Ravi Bishnoi had a dream debut taking two for 17 in his four overs

Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of West Indian batsman Rovman Powell, during the first T20 cricket match between India and West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I here on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India restricted West Indies to 157 for seven and then overhauled the target with seven balls to spare, scoring 162 for 4 in 18.5 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start with a 19-ball 40, while Ishan Kishan made 35 off 42. Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Ventakesh Iyer (24 not out) eventually took the team home.

Roston Chase (2/14) accounted for two wickets, while Sheldon Cottrell (1/35), Fabian Allen (1/10) picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran, who had fetched a staggering 10.75 crore deal in the IPL mega auction, returned to form with a 43-ball 61 to anchor the innings.

Ravi Bishnoi had a dream debut taking two for 17 in his four overs. Harshal Patel (2/37) also snapped two wickets.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61; Ravi Bishnoi 2/17, Harshal Patel 2/37) India: 162 for 4 in 18.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 40, Ishan Kishan 35, Suryakumar Yadav 34 not out; Roston Chase 2/14).