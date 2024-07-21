ADVERTISEMENT

UAE opts to bowl against India in Women's T20 Asia Cup, Tanuja Kanwar makes debut

Published - July 21, 2024 02:40 pm IST - Dambulla

The Indians emerged as winners in their opening game of the competition, beating arch-rival Pakistan by seven wickets

PTI

India Women’s Pooja Vastrakar and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan Women’s Muneeba Ali during their Group A match in the Womens Asia Cup T20, 2024, at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

United Arab Emirates won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the Women's T20 Asia Cup here on July 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

UAE have retained the same playing XI despite losing against Nepal in their tournament opener.

Meanwhile, the Women in Blue have made a forced change, handing a debut to spinner Tanuja Kanwar, who is coming in as a replacement for the injured all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who suffered a fracture in her left hand finger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indians emerged as winners in their opening game of the competition, beating arch-rival Pakistan by seven wickets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Teams

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh and Tanuja Kanwar.

UAE: Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny and Indhuja Nandakumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US