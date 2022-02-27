Ind vs SL 3rd T20I | No escape from Shreyas for Sri Lanka as India completes sweep

Ravindra Jadeja (R) and Shreyas Iyer celebrate after India won the 3rd T20 cricket match against Sri Lanka | Photo Credit: PTI

February 27, 2022 19:10 IST

The No. 3 batter’s unbeaten 45-ball 73 takes the home team to yet another win with plenty to spare; visiting captain Shanaka’s quickfire knock of 74 goes in vain

There’s no stopping Shreyas Iyer. After hammering back-to-back half-centuries in the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka, the 27-year-old remained unbeaten on 73 off 45 deliveries as India completed a clean sweep, defeating the touring side by six wickets in the third T20I.

Chasing the target of 147 at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday, India captain Rohit Sharma opened the innings with Sanju Samson as Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the fixture after being hit on the helmet in the previous game.

Rohit falls cheaply

But Rohit 5 (9b, 1x4) was sent packing by Dushmantha Chameera — for the sixth time in T20Is. The Sri Lankan fast bowler came up with a length delivery outside the off-stump, luring Rohit to offer a catch to Chamika Karunaratne at mid-off.

With the captain back in the dugout, the onus was again on Shreyas. He and Samson added 45 for the second wicket, helping India cross the 50-run mark inside seven overs. Soon after, a fullish delivery by Karunaratne saw Samson nick behind the stumps to Dinesh Chandimal.

Danushka Gunathilaka is bowled by Mohammed Siraj | Photo Credit: AFP

Shreyas built another stand with Deepak Hooda (12, 16b). While Hooda hit a boundary and a six, Shreyas made sure that there was no slip up. However, a cracking yorker by Lahiru Kumara rattled Hooda’s stumps. A couple of overs later, Venkatesh Iyer too perished cheaply, offering a catch to substitute Jayawickrama off Kumara.

There came in Ravindra Jadeja, who backed Shreyas again and forged a 45-run stand to pave the way for India’s victory. Jadeja’s 15-ball 22 contained three fours.

Earlier, India’s decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal did not have much of an impact as Mohammad Siraj, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi restricted the touring side to 146 for five. While Avesh grabbed a couple of wickets (2/23), Siraj and Bishnoi took one apiece.

Sri Lanka’s move to bat first backfired with none of the top-order batters stepping up. In the last delivery of the first over, Siraj cleaned up Danushka Gunathilaka for a duck. In the next over, Avesh sent Pathum Nissanka packing for a solitary run.

Losing two quick wickets, Sri Lanka needed to regroup, but it lacked intent. Avesh struck again in the fourth over, dismissing Charith Asalanka for four. Struggling at 14 for three in five overs, Janith Liyanage (9, 19b) and Dinesh Chandimal (25, 27b, 2x4) did try to rebuild, but Liyanage’s stay at the crease was cut short by Bishnoi. The seasoned Chandimal then added 31 with captain Dasun Shanaka (74 n.o., 38b, 9x4, 2x6) before offering a sitter to Venkatesh at backward-point off Harshal Patel.

Reeling at 60 for five, not many expected Sri Lanka to bounce back. But Shanaka and Karunaratne (12 n.o., 19b) rattled 86 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, with Shreyas staying firm, India equalled the record for most consecutive T20I wins — 12.

Scoreboard

SRI LANKA Pathum Nissanka c Venkatesh b Avesh 1 (10b), Danushka Gunathilaka b Siraj 0 (1b), Charith Asalanka c Samson b Avesh 4 (6b, 1x4), Janith Liyanage b Bishnoi 9 (19b), Dinesh Chandimal c Venkatesh b Harshal 22 (27b, 2x4), Dasun Shanaka (not out) 74 (38b, 9x4, 2x6), Chamika Karunaratne (not out) 12 (19b); Extras (b-4, lb-14, w-6): 24; Total (for five wkts. in 20 overs): 146.

FALL OF WICKETS 1-1 (Gunathilaka, 0.6 overs), 2-5 (Nissanka, 1.5), 3-11 (Asalanka, 3.6), 4-29 (Liyanage, 8.3), 5-60 (Chandimal, 12.1).

INDIA BOWLING Siraj 4-0-22-1, Avesh 4-1-23-2, Harshal 4-0-29-1, Kuldeep 4-0-22-0, Bishnoi 4-0-32-1.

INDIA Sanju Samson c Chandimal b Karunaratne 18 (12b, 3x4), Rohit Sharma c Karunaratne b Chameera 5 (9b, 1x4), Shreyas Iyer (not out) 73 (45b, 9x4, 1x6), Deepak Hooda b Kumara 21 (16b, 1x4, 1x6), Venkatesh Iyer c sub (Jayawickrama) b Kumara 5 (4b, 1x4), Ravindra Jadeja (not out) 22 (15b, 3x4); Extras (w-4): 4; Total (for four wkts. in 16.5 overs): 148.

FALL OF WICKETS 1-6 (Rohit, 1.4), 2-51 (Samson, 6.2), 3-89 (Hooda, 10.5), 4-103 (Venkatesh, 12.2).

SRI LANKA BOWLING Binura 4-0-35-0, Chameera 3-0-19-1, Kumara 3.5-0-39-2, Karunaratne 3.4-0-31-1, Vandersay 2.2-0-24-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka; MoM & Series: Shreyas. India won by six wickets with 19 balls to spare and clinched series 3-0.