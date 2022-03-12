Ind vs SL, 2nd Test | India all out for 252

Sri Lankan team celebrate the dismissal of Virat Kohli during the first day of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

March 12, 2022 16:28 IST

Pant batting on 16 at the break and Shreyas Iyer giving him company on 1

India were all out for 252 at the dinner break on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer was out on 92 off 98 deliveries while Jasprit Bumrah remained not out without scoring. The dinner break was taken once Iyer was dismissed.

Advertising

Advertising

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was the next highest contributor for India with a 26-ball 39 while Hanuma Vihari made 31.

Virat Kohli was out for 23 just before the tea break while captain Rohit Sharma scored 15.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets apiece while Dhananjaya de Silva got two.

Earlier, India made one change, bringing in a fit-again Axar Patel in place of Jayant Yadav in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were forced to make two changes with Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara, who were ruled out due to injuries.

India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 251 all out in 59.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 91, Rishabh Pant 39, Hanuma Vihari 31; Lasith Embuldeniya 3/94, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/81, Dhananjaya de Silva 2/32.) vs Sri Lanka.