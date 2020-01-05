India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: India wins toss, elects to bowl

Rain delayed the start of the first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Sunday.

The rain extended the fans’ wait to see the return of India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from a four-month injury layoff. It started with a drizzle before the rain got heavier at the Barsapara Stadium.

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka.

Preview

With about 10 months to go for the T20 World Cup, India and Sri Lanka will look to try out various options as they begin the New Year with the first of the three-match series at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, here on Sunday.

“Because the tournament is in Australia, you will need several options and back-ups ready. We need to identify five or six guys on priority, who goes (first) and then the back-ups. With fast bowlers niggles can happen. We're pretty sorted out in that regard,” said India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday.

By resting opener Rohit Sharma and speedster Mohammed Shami, India has given others opportunities.

Leaving nothing to chance for Guwahati T20I

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium resembles a fortress ahead of hosting the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The violent protests, during which five people died in police firing, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had paralysed the city for a few days last month. Now, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and the State government have left no stone unturned for holding an incident-free match.

