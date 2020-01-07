Indian bowlers on fire, restrict Sri Lanka to 142

India did well to restrict Sri Lanka to a sub-par 142 for nine in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan batsmen fired in spurts, but failed to convert and get a big one. Opener Avishka Fernando started impressively, striking perfect cover drives against the Indian fast bowlers. He was quick to pounce on the short deliveries as well, rocking back and pulling hard through mid-wicket.

Fernando fell in spinner Washington Sundar’s first over, a mishit falling safely in the hands of Navdeep Saini at mid-off.

Out of sorts

His partner Danushka Gunathilaka looked unsettled during his 21-ball stay, before a Saini yorker crashed into his stumps.

The visitors depended heavily on Kusal Perera, who came to the crease at 54 for two.

He received an early reprieve when Shreyas Iyer picked the wrong end to attempt a run-out with the batsmen nowhere close to safety. Perera then got going with a mighty slog-sweep six off Washington, and not long after, executed a shot of great ingenuity.

What a shot!

A reverse-sweep to a length ball outside off from Kuldeep sailed into the stands, evoking appreciation from even the partisan home crowd.

Kuldeep had the last laugh, however, removing Perera off the very next delivery. The batsman could not get to the pitch of the ball, yet went through with the stroke. Shikhar Dhawan tip-toed inside the long-off fence to pull off a good catch.

Falling apart

From here, Sri Lanka crumbled in quick time. Bumrah took his first and only wicket with a clever slower ball, while Shardul Thakur struck thrice in one over. Only a few late lusty hits from Wanindu Hasaranga, in the last over bowled by Bumrah, took Sri Lanka past the 140-mark.

Bumrah, playing his first match in four months, was not quite at his best.

He started proceedings with a wide down leg, and continued to struggle to find the sweet spot.

The Gujarat fast bowler was most disappointing in the 20th over, handing overpitched deliveries to No. 8 Hasaranga.

While Bumrah eased his way back into international cricket, Saini hit the straps. He bowled at great pace, consistently hitting the 145-kmph mark.

Superb spell

Saini finished with two for 18 in four overs, effectively applying the brakes on the Sri Lankan scoring rate.