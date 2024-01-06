GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India in South Africa | I have learnt a lot from my first two tours: Yashasvi Jaiswal

January 06, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CAPE TOWN

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the second Test match between India and South Africa

Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the second Test match between India and South Africa | Photo Credit: PTI

Yashavi Jaiswal pulled the first ball of India’s second innings — a short one from Kagiso Rabada — just behind square for a boundary with effortless ease. It was the shot of a confident young man who could put behind him a first-innings duck and two low scores in the previous Test.

India needed only 79 to win the second Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground, but on a dangerously fast wicket, against a fast attack, nothing could have been taken for granted. The visitors were required to bat with intent, make a good start, and not allow South Africa a foothold. Jaiswal’s 28 (23b, 6x4) did just that.

The 22-year-old left-hander, who scored 171 on Test debut in the West Indies last July, is delighted that he could be part of a historic Test win. “It is an honour representing India in a country like South Africa and winning here feels incredible,” he said.

“I have learnt a lot from my first two tours. The wickets and environments have been entirely different, but it has been an enjoyable experience. I have learnt a lot and will continue learning from coach (Rahal Dravid) and seniors (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma).”

Jaiswal, who has been nominated by the ICC for the Emerging Cricketer of the Year award, said Rohit helped him remain positive.

“Our plan was to make as many runs as possible off the new ball while chasing the short target,” he said. “All I thought was that the team needed a good start and we had to win the match.”

He revealed Dravid gave him a good piece of advice after India’s loss in the Centurion Test. “He told me that if I played a dot ball or got beaten, it meant I was batting well,” said Jaiswal. “He said I should bat with a smile.”

We don’t know if Dravid asked him to catch with a smile, too, but he is turning into a fine catcher at slip.

