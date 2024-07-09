GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India beat South Africa by 10 wickets in third women's T20I to level series 1-1

Opting to bowl, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav shared seven wickets between them as India bundled out South Africa for 84 runs in 17.1 overs

Published - July 09, 2024 11:27 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt with the trophy after India won the women’s T20 cricket series over South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on July 09, 2024.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt with the trophy after India won the women’s T20 cricket series over South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on July 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India produced an all-round splendid show to outclass South Africa by 10 wickets in the third women's T20I here on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav shared seven wickets between them as India bundled out South Africa for 84 runs in 17.1 overs.

Shafali Varma (27) and Smriti Mandhana (54) then overhauled the target, scoring 88 for no loss in 10.5 overs to level the series 1-1.

Pooja (4/13) and Radha (3/6) were simply sensational as India produced a disciplined effort.

For SA, Tazmim Brits was the top-scorer with a 23-ball 20, while Anneke Bosch scored 17 and Marizanne kapp made 10.

Besides Pooja and Radha, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma also claimed a wicket each.

South Africa had won the first T20I by 12 runs, while the second game was washed out.

Brief Score:

South Africa Women: 84 all out in 17.1 overs (Tazmim Brits 20; Pooja Vastrakar 4/13).

India women: 88 for 0 in 10.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 54 not out; Chloe Tryon 0/8).

