India vs. SA | South Africa opts to field against India in 4th ODI

Lucknow

14 March 2021 09:47 IST

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.

The South African women’s team won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts India in the fourth One-day International here on March 14.

Laura Woolvardt continues to lead the visitors in Sune Luus’ absence at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

From the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been left out of the match after three single-digit scores in her first three outings.

Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested.

Teams:

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt.), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt.), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav. PTI AH AH