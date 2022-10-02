India vs South Africa, 2nd T20 | Visitors win toss, opt to field in Guwahati clash

PTI Guwahati:
October 02, 2022 18:51 IST

India captain Rohit Sharma, in blue, and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma stand by the trophy for the three-match T20 series between India and South Africa. File | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday.

South Africa made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Lungi Ngidi in place of left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

India fielded an unchanged XI that won the series-opener by eight wickets in Thiruvananthapuram.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

