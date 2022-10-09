Ind vs SA second ODI | South Africa opts to bat; Shahbaz Ahmed makes debut

Both India and South Africa have made two changes from the last match.

PTI Ranchi
October 09, 2022 13:27 IST

Shikhar Dhawan with his South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj during the toss during the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat against hosts India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

India handed all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed his debut in international cricket and also drafted in Washington Sundar in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa have dropped out-of-form regular skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Keshav Maharaj is leading the side in Bavuma's absence.

Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks have come into the visitors' side.

India trail the series 0-1 after losing the first match by nine runs in Lucknow.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

